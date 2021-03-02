Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Insider Sells $3,967,433.04 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $3,967,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,960.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.52. 3,349,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,562. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.34.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QSR. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

