Reviewing MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

MassRoots has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Switch has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Switch shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of MassRoots shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of Switch shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MassRoots and Switch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots N/A -64.31% 4,142,535.50% Switch 2.60% 2.90% 0.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MassRoots and Switch’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $20,000.00 734.81 -$34.27 million N/A N/A Switch $462.31 million 9.21 $8.92 million $0.15 118.00

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MassRoots and Switch, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A Switch 0 0 7 1 3.13

Switch has a consensus price target of $22.06, indicating a potential upside of 24.65%. Given Switch’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Switch is more favorable than MassRoots.

Summary

Switch beats MassRoots on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the cannabis industry in the United States. Its platform enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement. The company's MassRoots network is accessible as a free mobile application through the Apple App Store, the Amazon App Store, and the Google Play Marketplace, as well as Web application. It also operates www.massroots.com/business, a business and adverting portal that enable companies to edit their profiles; distribute information to users; and view analytics, such as impressions, views, and clicks. MassRoots, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Switch

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

