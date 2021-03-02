Rikoon Group LLC Has $861,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,499,000 after acquiring an additional 676,689 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $15,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $129.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $669.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.84.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

