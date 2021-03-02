Rikoon Group LLC Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,310,000 after buying an additional 181,025 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $219.76 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $226.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $119.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.40.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

