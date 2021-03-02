Rikoon Group LLC Purchases 471 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $151.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.93 and a 200-day moving average of $148.91. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $165.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.