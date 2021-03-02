Rikoon Group LLC Sells 78 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rikoon Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 33.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 52,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 224.1% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 193,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,716,000 after buying an additional 134,022 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR stock opened at $225.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.