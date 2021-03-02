Rikoon Group LLC Takes Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American International Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 233,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,847,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 187,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

