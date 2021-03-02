Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Sets New 52-Week High at $6,561.00

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6,561 ($85.72) and last traded at GBX 6,436 ($84.09), with a volume of 3049830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,303 ($82.35).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,120 ($93.02) target price on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) target price on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,474 ($71.52).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,970.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,210.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 288.63 ($3.77) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. This represents a yield of 4.63%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.63%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total transaction of £297.30 ($388.42).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

