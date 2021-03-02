Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

Ross Stores has decreased its dividend by 55.5% over the last three years.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,249,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ross Stores has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $123.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.72, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.63.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.