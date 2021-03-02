Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33), RTT News reports. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.74-0.86 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.74-0.86 EPS.

ROST stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,193,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,620. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $123.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

