Rossmore Private Capital Has $2.28 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.5% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Cisco Systems by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,362,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,069,000 after buying an additional 118,532 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,118,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,063,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 364.4% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 100,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 78,921 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

CSCO stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.60. 209,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,968,676. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

