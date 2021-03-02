Rossmore Private Capital Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,450 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.5% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $195.17. 145,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,539,416. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $200.60. The firm has a market cap of $354.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.21.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock worth $235,913,483. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.