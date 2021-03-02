Rossmore Private Capital Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.92.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.89, for a total value of $5,772,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.83, for a total value of $1,209,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,039,161 shares of company stock valued at $205,772,348 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.48. 42,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,670,543. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.41 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

