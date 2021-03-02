Roth Capital Increases Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target to $100.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on APPS. B. Riley increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.31.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $94.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $97.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 315.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,900,000 after acquiring an additional 614,936 shares during the period. Finally, David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

