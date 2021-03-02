Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Position Lessened by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,033 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 83,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

