Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RDSB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,749.17 ($22.85).

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 1,404.20 ($18.35) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,782.10 ($23.28). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,347.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,173.88. The stock has a market cap of £109.63 billion and a PE ratio of -5.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.45%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

