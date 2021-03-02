Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLD stock opened at $103.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $147.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.47.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.45.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

