Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Buy

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Royal Mail stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.89.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

