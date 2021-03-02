Royce & Associates LP Buys 63,841 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,841 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 19,909 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $747,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,965,000 after acquiring an additional 536,437 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Watkins sold 5,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $107,865.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $1,633,286.08. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VNDA opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $20.51.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

