Royce & Associates LP Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 172,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 46.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 12.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 9.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 27,581 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HI stock opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 26.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HI. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

