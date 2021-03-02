Royce & Associates LP Has $2.08 Million Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 16,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $94.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.70. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $96.04. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

