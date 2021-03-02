Royce & Associates LP Sells 17,651 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,651 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.11% of Federal Signal worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSS. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

NYSE:FSS opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $38.92. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

