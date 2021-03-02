Royce & Associates LP Sells 2,155 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.21% of Echo Global Logistics worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,561.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.97 million, a P/E ratio of 120.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $754.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ECHO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.85.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

