RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RGLXY. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RTL Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of RTL Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS RGLXY opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35. RTL Group has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $5.98.

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, ntv, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany.

