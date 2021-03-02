Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0282 per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Rural Funds Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.91.

Get Rural Funds Group alerts:

About Rural Funds Group

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Rural Funds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rural Funds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.