Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 16,557 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HLI. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $702,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $702,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $73.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

