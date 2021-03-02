Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 48,493 Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,493 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of WW International worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in WW International by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in WW International by 2,711.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WW International by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its position in WW International by 267.9% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 59,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in WW International by 452.8% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 133,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 109,130 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. WW International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WW has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on WW International in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of WW International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $9,707,616.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,917,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,933,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,376,440 shares of company stock worth $40,027,530. 12.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

