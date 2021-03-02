Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 13,721 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,454,000 after buying an additional 230,042 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $2,800,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $79.39 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAH. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.09.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

