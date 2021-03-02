Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 84,548 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 106.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,548 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,213 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,195,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,526,000 after acquiring an additional 415,479 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 744,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after acquiring an additional 416,555 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 680,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,385,000 after acquiring an additional 121,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 434,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 266,205 shares in the last quarter. 48.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

RUSHA stock opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.61. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.69%.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $576,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

