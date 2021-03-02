Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 140,808 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,694,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $335,059,000 after purchasing an additional 189,698 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,196,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $43,179,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 41.8% in the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 1,170,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,328,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter.

AEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEO opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

