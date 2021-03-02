Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 285,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 24.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,288,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,421 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,274,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,254,000 after acquiring an additional 140,812 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 31.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,620,000 after acquiring an additional 485,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 48.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,538,000 after acquiring an additional 599,150 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,669,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,031,000 after purchasing an additional 339,188 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.