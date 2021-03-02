Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.39 Million Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 1,037.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,795 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of LTC Properties worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,575,000 after acquiring an additional 410,755 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 23,187 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

LTC Properties stock opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. Equities analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.