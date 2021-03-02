Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.55 Million Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $6,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 63.2% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $56.74.

In related news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

