Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.34 Million Stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559,244 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.42% of Covanta worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Covanta by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,407,000 after purchasing an additional 492,283 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 1,487,672 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 46,860 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after acquiring an additional 614,661 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,197 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 29,359 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 157.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 768,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 470,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.95 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

