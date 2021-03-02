Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 1,411.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 341,423 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.19% of Aegion worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,314,000 after buying an additional 178,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,191,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after buying an additional 44,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 42,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 36.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 169,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEGN stock opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. Aegion Co. has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.48 million, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.27.

AEGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

