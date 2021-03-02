Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,045 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of NorthWestern worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,952 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 7.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE opened at $59.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.99.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWE. TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

