Ryo Currency Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $185,426.75 and approximately $627.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,818.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,494.46 or 0.03125271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.09 or 0.00361979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $513.99 or 0.01074871 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $215.50 or 0.00450664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.01 or 0.00382726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.37 or 0.00249631 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00022523 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 27,844,720 coins and its circulating supply is 27,727,407 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

