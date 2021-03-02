SafeCoin Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0591 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $28.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,112.74 or 0.99759175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00040932 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00011251 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.42 or 0.01046931 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.23 or 0.00459518 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.28 or 0.00303223 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00103045 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002108 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.