Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAFRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRY traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.36. 72,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,397. Safran has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.