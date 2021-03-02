Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

SAFRY stock remained flat at $$35.36 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 58,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,600. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.82. Safran has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

