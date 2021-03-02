SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the January 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. 7,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,582. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Get SandRidge Mississippian Trust I alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%.

About SandRidge Mississippian Trust I

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2019, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.