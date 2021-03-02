Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SDVKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sandvik from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandvik from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sandvik currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Sandvik stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. Sandvik has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Sandvik had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandvik will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sandvik by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandvik during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,417,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandvik by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Sandvik by 24.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

