Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPPJY opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. Sappi has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Get Sappi alerts:

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.