Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 1,309 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

VDC opened at $167.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.70. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $120.70 and a 52 week high of $175.00.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

