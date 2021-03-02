Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,613,000 after buying an additional 308,264 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,967 shares of company stock worth $450,222 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $112.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $125.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.