Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 833,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,179,000 after purchasing an additional 318,669 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period.

SHV opened at $110.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.58. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $112.99.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

