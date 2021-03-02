Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,157,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,029,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,556,000 after acquiring an additional 723,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Exelon by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $46.87. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.