Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Lennar by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.10.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.95 and a 200-day moving average of $79.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

