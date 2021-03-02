Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $961,000. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 288.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE opened at $359.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $363.31.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,123.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,255 shares of company stock valued at $20,885,832 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Argus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

