Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 105.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 427,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,511 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 385,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,724,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 272,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,169.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,297.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,199.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,181.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.30 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total value of $16,197,056.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,712,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

